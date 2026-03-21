Leigh coach makes loan admission as injury update issued following Wakefield loss

Leigh appear to have come through Friday night’s defeat at Wakefield unscathed, but Leopards boss Adrian Lam has admitted they will have to dip into the loan market if that doesn’t prove to be the case.

In the midst of an early season injury crisis, Lam was only able to name an initial 20-man squad for the trip to Wakefield, which ended in an 18-14 defeat.

That was Leigh’s fourth Super League loss on the spin, with Aaron Pene and youngster Oliver Polec the two to drop out from the initial 20 come matchday.

Neither Pene nor young off-season recruit Polec have played a minute of competitive action so far this year, with the latter never featuring at senior level in the game.

Fellow young gun Will Brough was the Leopards’ unused 18th man at Belle Vue, and he too hasn’t played for Leigh’s first-team yet.

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‘We’ve got through tonight, hopefully, without anyone having to miss next week’

Without a glut of their star players, Leigh have struggled in the early stage of the 2026 campaign, and the situation doesn’t look like it will improve anytime soon.

Speaking post-match, head coach Lam explained: “Not much is going to change over the next seven days, I can’t see anyone coming back.

“We had 11 players train this week, we’re doing our best and we’ve just got to find a win along the way.

“There was one or two illnesses in the camp as well, but the majority (of those missing in training) were down to injury. That’s just the situation, we’ve got to deal with that.

“We’re aware of everything and we know where we need to be, we’ll work hard on that.”

Positively, it would appear no further casualties have come from the defeat at Wakefield – with Gareth O’Brien passing a HIA during the second half.

But the situation is bleak enough that Lam admits any further absentees would force him into the loan market ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Super League new boys Toulouse Olympique.

He said: “(Robbie) Mulhern picked up a forearm injury, and we thought he’d broken it at one stage, but it’s good news.

“(Owen) Trout rolled his ankle, but I think that looks like it’s going to be good news as well.

“We’ve got through tonight, hopefully, without anyone having to miss next week.

“If we do get any injuries from tonight though, we will probably have to (dip into the loan market).”