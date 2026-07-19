Leigh star Bailey Hodgson will undergo a second operation on his infected elbow and is set for at least another couple of weeks out, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Having suffered a cut to his elbow during the Leopards’ victory over Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend earlier this month, utility back Hodgson was hospitalised through an infection to the wound.

The infection was severe enough to require surgery, with Hodgson – who will join Hull FC come the end of the season – having previously had treatment in that area following a different injury.

And though all went well with that initial surgery last week, it’s now been confirmed that the 23-year-old will again go under the knife early next week.

Bailey Hodgson set to undergo another operation

Hodgson missed Leigh’s win at home against Castleford Tigers last weekend, and was absent again as the Leopards won 32-22 away at his soon-to-be employers Hull on Saturday evening.

Speaking post-match at the MKM Stadium, head coach Lam explained: “Bailey Hodgson’s out (of next weekend’s game against Warrington) because he’s going in for another operation on his infected elbow.

“When he got infected after the game (against Warrington at Magic Weekend), it got infected quite badly and they made a decision to urgently operate.

“They’ve done that, I think he’s in a decent and stable condition. But I think he needs to go back in again to make sure it (the infection) is all gone, and that operation is on Tuesday.

“Ideally, we’d have no injuries, but that doesn’t seem to be the case and there always seems to be something happening.

“You look at Bailey getting a cut, it getting infected and him being out for three or four weeks with it… I mean, come on (give us a break!)”

Leigh injury update delivered ahead of Warrington clash

The Leopards have won ten of their last 12 games, with reigning Super League champions Hull KR the only side to beat them during that run.

Now into the play-off spots, sat fifth, the extended run of positive results has come amid another injury crisis.

But the good news ahead of a ‘Rivals Round Renewed’ clash at home against local foes Warrington next weekend is that crisis may start to calm.

Lam detailed: “We might have three or four back in contention, but we won’t know that until Tuesday.

“(Joe) Ofahengaue might be back and (Robbie) Mulhern at a pinch, but he’s only a 50/50.

“Andy Badrock, who’s been out long-term, comes into consideration. There are one or two others, as well.”