Leigh are nearing a clean bill of health and came through Friday night’s victory over Leeds Rhinos unscathed, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Having finished third on the ladder last term and reached the play-off semi-finals for the second year running, Leigh began their 2026 Super League campaign with a 26-14 win on home soil against Leeds.

New recruit Innes Senior, Edwin Ipape, Jack Hughes, Matt Davis and Lachlan Lam all grabbed tries in the Round 1 success, with Davis also spending ten minutes of the second half in the sin-bin alongside Rhinos ace Harry Newman following a fracas.

The Leopards’ tough start to the year continues next Friday night with a trip to St Helens.

Leigh Leopards coach issues injury update on trio following Leeds Rhinos win

As attention turns to that clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium in Round 2, the Leopards are almost at full strength. Isaac Liu, Umyla Hanley and Aaron Pene all missed the win against Leeds, but there is good news where the trio are concerned.

Post-match, head coach Lam confirmed: “They’re good, Isaac will be available for next week.

“Umyla is probably (back) next week or the week after, so he’s not far off.

“I think (Aaron) Pene is available next week, as well.”

Once that trio return to the field, Leigh’s only absentee will be full-back David Armstrong, who is still making his way back from an ACL injury suffered midway through 2025.

He is expected to be back in contention towards the back end of April, with Round 8 currently pencilled in the diary.

Lam added: “We won and got through with no injuries. It was our first home game and we had a few new faces in their team who were making their Super League debut for us.

“It was important that we won here in front of our fans with a sold out stadium, so in that regard, I’m really happy.

“We didn’t beat Leeds last year. I know they had a few (players) out, but it’s a stepping stone for us over a great club. It’s a nice way to start the year.”