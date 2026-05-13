Keanan Brand has suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury and Ben McNamara has picked up a thumb issue, but Leigh’s squad is in a healthy overall shape ahead of this weekend’s clash with Hull KR

Ireland international Brand has been sidelined since mid-March, when he was forced off in the early knockings of the Leopards‘ Challenge Cup Fourth Round victory over Hull FC.

At the time of the injury being suffered, the timeframe given for a return to action was a minimum of six weeks.

But now approaching the nine-week mark, fresh complications have seen the centre set back further.

Keanan Brand suffers fresh setback with ankle injury

Leigh have won three games on the spin, with reigning Super League champions KR visiting the Leopards’ Den for a Round 11 clash on Saturday evening.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Adrian Lam delivered an update on Brand, saying: “He’s getting some scans this week, there have been issues with swelling after he’s trained with us.

“It’s some sort of complication, he’s there getting scanned now as we speak, and there’s something not right within that.

“We’re going to make sure we tick the box and see what happens from there. At this stage of his injury, there shouldn’t be any inflammation or fluid in his ankle, but that’s been happening.

“We’ll get to the bottom of that as soon as possible.”

Elsewhere, utility Ben McNamara – who is understood to be on his way to Castleford Tigers in 2027 – was allowed to feature on loan for Bradford Bulls a fortnight ago.

But he doesn’t look likely to remain at Odsal due to injury, as Lam detailed: “Ben had a bit of a thumb issue playing for Bradford, so we’re getting some x-rays on that today.

“We’ll know more by 6pm tonight what his role is, but if there’s anything wrong with the hand, then he obviously won’t go out on loan.

“He’ll stay with us for this week.”

Leigh coach delivers injury update ahead of Hull KR clash

Despite the injuries to Brand and McNamara, the Leopards’ squad is in a much healthier position than it was just a few short weeks ago.

Victory against the Robins on Saturday could yet take Lam’s side into the top six. Delivering an overall assessment of his squad, the boss said: “Davey Armstrong got 30-odd minutes at Catalans, coming on for Gareth O’Brien, so he’s obviously in contention.

“I’m prepared to play him for the 80, whether that works out that way (remains to be seen).

“We’ll give Bailey Hodgson right up until kick-off to be considered as well, he’s progressing really well.

“There have been a few boys playing with niggling injuries. Coming back from Catalans, Tesi (Niu) had a bit of a tight hamstring, Umyla (Hanley) and Davey got through that really well.

“We’re in a good position as we speak. (Robbie) Mulhern is probably the one that needs a couple more weeks. I think he’ll maybe miss one more game (after this week) and then he’ll be right for the Castleford game.”