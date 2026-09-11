Robbie Mulhern is expected to have played his last game for Leigh after suffering a recurrence of a calf injury during Friday night’s defeat to Wakefield Trinity in a huge Leopards blow ahead of the play-offs.

Front-rower Mulhern has been with Leigh since the start of 2023 and will depart for fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers come the end of the campaign.

For the fourth season on the spin, he has helped Adrian Lam’s side into the play-offs: and their journey will begin next weekend away against Wakefield in an eliminator tie.

But it looks highly unlikely the prop will be involved in the play-offs after a calf issue forced him off during Friday night’s home defeat against Trinity in the final game of the regular season.

Leigh suffer major injury blow ahead of play-offs

England and Ireland international Mulhern left the field shortly before half-time on Friday night at the Leopards’ Den, and was unable to return.

Lam’s side ultimately fell to a 19-8 defeat, though their standing on the Super League ladder did not change – finishing fifth.

Post-match, the Leopards head coach detailed: “We’re pretty sure Robbie has done his calf.

“We’ll know a little bit more come Monday, but it didn’t look good.

“He’s had that same injury for the last two years on and off, so that will probably be his season (over).”

As Leigh make the trip to Belle Vue for a knockout rematch in seven days’ time, they will however be bolstered by the return of at least one key man.

Lam shared: “Isaac Liu will come back next week.

“Jack Ashworth and Keanan Brand will be in with a chance of coming back.”

Isaac Liu’s absence in Wakefield defeat explained

Versatile forward Liu, another who will depart come the end of the season having signed a deal at Hull FC from 2027, was a surprise omission from Leigh’s teamsheet for Friday night’s Round 27 clash.

But his absence was not injury-related, with his partner having gone into labour.

Papua New Guinean boss Lam explained: “His wife and family are just in hospital delivering the baby as we speak.

“I hope baby and mum are healthy and well.

“We had to make a call on him. He wanted to get here for the game, so we gave him right up until 6pm to be ready (when we had to hand our teamsheet in), but it didn’t happen.

“It’s probably not a bad thing now that we can get him back next week, because he’s obviously one of our leaders.”