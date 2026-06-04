Leigh have lost young winger AJ Towse for at least the next ten weeks, with centre Umyla Hanley also sidelined, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Towse was forced off in the second half of Leigh’s big win over Hull FC prior to the break in the Super League fixture schedule.

Hanley meanwhile scooped the Player of the Match award during that 42-6 victory having only recently returned from a second serious shoulder injury of the year.

But now, the pair are both set for stints on the sidelines, and Towse’s is a lengthy one.

Leigh injury news ahead of Castleford clash

The Leopards have endured a horrific campaign so far where injuries are concerned, and have now lost two of their in-form outside-backs ahead of Friday night’s trip to Castleford Tigers.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam explained: “It’s a hamstring Grade C2 (for Towse) I believe, which is ten-to-12 weeks out with a serious tear.

“It’s very similar to Bevan French’s injury, that period of time.

“It’s not ideal, he’s one of the players that has improved this year and he’s been putting a lot of pressure on our wingers to hold their spots.

“(Josh) Charnley scored a hat-trick in our last outing, Innes (Senior) has been one of our best players and AJ Towse has found a way in because of injuries. He’s played a lot more time than what was expected, but he’s a class act and we’re going to miss him.

Umyla’s got a groin strain. I think he received that with around 20 minutes to go in the Hull game, and he’ll be out for three or four weeks.

“He was as good as any player in Super League two weeks ago, he competes as hard as anyone. Because he does that, he’s always at risk of soft tissue injuries, but he inspires the boys.”

Elsewhere, Leigh remain without Tesi Niu: but front-rower Robbie Mulhern returns this week with Matt Davis and Aaron Pene also named in Lam’s initial 21-man squad.

The Leopards boss detailed: “Tesi’s just got a hamstring strain, which hasn’t been ideal for us, we’re taking precautions around that.

“He probably could play next week at a pinch, but we don’t want to overcomplicate that.

“We’re looking forward to getting him and Umyla back as soon as possible.

“(Matt) Davis, (Robbie) Mulhern and (Aaron) Pene have all been included in the squad.

“There needs to be a tough decision along the way about the forward pack, but it’s something we’ve not been afforded the luxury of doing so far this year.

“We’ve lost some quick, sharp outside-backs with some x-factor, but we’re getting some forwards back and we’re happy about that.”

Leopards boss delivers Owen Trout update

Leigh’s other notable absentee is NRL-bound utility forward Trout, who will join Cronulla Sharks come the end of this season.

He missed the win against Hull FC a fortnight ago due to ‘personal reasons’ and has not been included in the 21 for the trip to Cas, so won’t be involved again.

Providing an update, Lam said: “As a club, the general comment is we’re making sure he’s okay and that everything involved with him is at a level where we’re coping.

“We’re just looking after him. There’s not really a timeframe (for his return), it’s just on a week-to-week basis.

“I don’t want to say too much else about that, as a club we’re supporting him through this process and making sure he’s got everything he needs.”