It’s a mixed bag of news on the injury front for Leigh, with a new centre pairing needed after injuries to Tesi Niu and Jack Hughes, but forwards Joe Ofahengaue and Owen Trout back fit.

The Leopards have gone through the wringer with injuries plaguing their squad in the early stages of the new Super League season.

Ahead of last weekend’s victory over Toulouse Olympique, it had appeared that things were on the up where injuries were concerned, with bodies expected to return in the near future.

And while that may still be the case, with two much-needed bodies back among it in the pack this week, there have been two fresh setbacks in the shape of Niu and Hughes.

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Leigh receive major injury boosts as new duo sidelined ahead of Warrington clash

Niu picked up injuries to both his knee and hamstring in the win against Toulouse, while make-shift centre Hughes played through the entirety of the second half with an ankle problem due to no replacement being available.

Leigh travel to Warrington Wolves on Easter Saturday in Rivals Round, with that the first of back-to-back clashes against Sam Burgess’ side, who they also face away from home in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on April 11.

In his pre-match press conference, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam provided an update on the injury situation, saying: “There was some light at the end of the tunnel last week, but Tesi Niu and Jack Hughes are highly unlikely to play this weekend.

“(Owen) Trout and (Joe) Ofahengaue come back into the picture to be in the 17, but there’s still no Keanan Brand, Edwin Ipape or Umyla Hanley. AJ Towse is probably another week (out) injured, too.

“We lose two and gain two, we need the whole week to get to the bottom of all of this. Everyone’s meant to be back in the next two weeks, whether it was this week or next week, but Edwin looks like he’s not quite there yet.

“Umyla is close, Keanan was meant to be available this week but didn’t train today. It’s frustrating, but there’s not much we can do about it at the moment.”

The Leopards have won two of their opening six Super League games this term amid their injury crisis, with this weekend’s opponents Wire tasting defeat for the first time this year as they were beaten at Headingley by Leeds Rhinos last time out.

Lam continued: “It’s hard work. Everyone’s doing our best, but to see both Tesi and Jack Hughes not train today, and then players you’re hoping come back are delayed, it’s hard work.

“We’ll pick a 17 that can compete really well and put ourselves in a position to win the game.

“We get both Trout and Ofahengaue back, and we’ve been short in the middle. Both aren’t at 100%, but they’re back in that system, so it certainly helps.”