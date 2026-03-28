Leigh have been left to sweat on injuries to Tesi Niu and Jack Hughes following their victory over Toulouse Olympique, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal sealed a dramatic 21-20 win for the Leopards in Golden Point, with that just their second success of the season in Super League to date.

But having been decimated by injuries in the early stages of the campaign, it would now appear they have two more to add to the list in the shape of Niu and Hughes.

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Leigh Leopards coach reveals fresh double injury concern following Toulouse Olympique victory

Niu and make-shift centre partner Hughes both got through the full 80 minutes at the Leopards’ Den, and then almost four minutes worth of Golden Point extra time before O’Brien’s one-pointer to win it.

Both had taken knocks in the first half of the Round 6 clash though, and Leigh head coach Lam explained post-match: “Jack Hughes was injured.

“He probably should have come off, but I couldn’t change him, so he played the whole second half with an ankle (problem). They made a few breaks down that edge because he was injured.

“Tesi’s strained his knee and then he grabbed his hamstring at the end because he felt a bit of a twinge there, too.

“I don’t know what that looks like for us (until) early next week.”

Owen Trout didn’t feature in Leigh’s squad for Saturday’s win having struggled in the build-up with an ankle problem, but there is positive news on that front along with a number of the team-mates he spent the evening in the stands with.

Lam detailed: “(Trout’s ankle) was black and blue all week. He trained yesterday, but then it even swelled up after training again.

“He could probably have played at a pinch tonight, but it would have made it worse. I felt that we could give (Aaron) Pene an opportunity there, and I felt like he did a pretty good job.

“Owen should be back next week and in the next two weeks, it depends how people pull up after we train on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There’s the potential for Keanan (Brand) and Umyla (Hanley) to return. Edwin (Ipape) is in with a small chance, (Joe) Ofehengaue should be back next week. There are a few coming back.”