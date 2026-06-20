Leigh Leopards will welcome Josh Charnley and Lachlan Lam back for next weekend’s trip to Toulouse Olympique, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Friday night saw Leigh beaten 22-8 away against reigning Super League champions Hull KR, with both winger Charnley and half-back Lam absent.

The pair both suffered deep lacerations on their knees five days earlier in the second half of the Leopards’ win at Bradford Bulls, with the short turnaround between the visits to Odsal and Craven Park curtailing them.

Both though will be back next Saturday evening in the South of France, all being well.

Leigh set for double injury boost in Toulouse clash as star praised following return

Prior to Friday night, Papua New Guinea international Lam had not missed a Leigh game since March 2024. On that occasion, it was also a gash suffered the week prior against Leeds Rhinos which kept him out.

Elder statesman Gareth O’Brien replaced him in the halves on Friday night, while Bailey Hodgson moved out onto the wing to fill the void left by Charnley’s absence.

Following the defeat in East Hull, dad and head coach Adrian confirmed: “(Lachlan) Lam and (Josh) Charnley are back next week.

“The positive is that we got through tonight okay.

“I think Gaz O’Brien has got a swollen cheekbone and quite a bruised eye, but I think he’ll be okay.”

Leigh have won six of their last eight games, with both losses during that sequence coming against KR, who last month beat them 20-16 at the Leopards’ Den.

Centres Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu did make their returns from injury on Friday night at Craven Park, though, and delivered impressive individual displays.

Boss Lam said: “I’m happy for Umyla and Tesi, who have missed big weeks recently.

“I thought Umyla was the best player on the field, he was unreal.

“He hasn’t played for so long, he just competed for everything and that’s the standard we need to be at.

“I’m grateful those two got through fine.”

The Leopards are currently two competition points behind Super League’s sixth spot, but may well end the weekend worse off: with St Helens and Wigan Warriors both still to play in Round 15 against clubs at the bottom end of the competition.

Saints host Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon, while Wigan make the trip to York Knights on Saturday.