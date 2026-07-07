Leigh expect to be without influential front-rower Joe Ofahengaue for a few weeks through a thigh strain, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Auckland-born former Tonga international Ofahengaue joined Leigh midway through the 2025 campaign from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels.

Since his arrival, the 30-year-old has been among the best in his position in Super League, with his character hailed frequently by all in the Leopards camp.

Last Saturday evening saw Ofahengaue forced off during the second half of Leigh‘s 24-6 win over Warrington Wolves at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with that the closing game of day one at Magic Weekend.

And now, the extent of his injury concern has been revealed, with the prop expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks, at least.

Leigh sweating over trio’s fitness ahead of Castleford clash as major Joe Ofahengaue blow revealed

Leopards boss Lam won’t carry out his pre-match press conference for Saturday afternoon’s home clash against Castleford Tigers until Wednesday afternoon.

But he has already conducted an interview looking ahead to the weekend’s game with the club’s in-house media team for LeopardsTV.

In that interview, he explains: “I’m going to struggle to have the same squad as last week, three of four players have pulled up sore and there are some injuries.

“We’re getting some scans today (Tuesday), so we’ll get news through the week.

“Joe Ofahengaue, at the moment, looks like (he has) a bit of a calf strain. That could be two-to-three weeks out.”

Former Queensland representative Ofahengaue is not Leigh’s only injury worry on the back of their victory at Magic.

Fellow prop Robbie Mulhern was also forced off in the second half, with centre Tesi Niu leaving the Hill Dickinson Stadium on crutches following Sam Powell’s hip drop tackle on him.

Warrington hooker Powell was sin-binned for the tackle and has subsequently been suspended for three games.

Lam continued: “Robbie Mulhern is getting an x-ray on his foot, we’re not sure exactly what was wrong with that.

“Fingers crossed it’s okay, I don’t really want to say at the moment (what the worst scenario is) until we’ve got an understanding of what that is.

“Tesi Niu has got a scan today (Tuesday) as well, so we’ll find out about those three this afternoon.”

Leigh have won eight of their last ten matches and are now on the cusp of breaking into the Super League play-off spots.

Following this weekend’s game against Castleford, their first at the Leopards’ Den in seven weeks, Lam’s side make the trip to Hull FC before a run of three home matches on the spin against Warrington, Wigan Warriors and York Knights.

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