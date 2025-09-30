Leigh hit with illness ahead of Wigan semi-final clash as update on forward’s omission issued

Leigh Leopards have been rocked by an illness bug ahead of Friday night’s semi-final showdown with neighbours Wigan Warriors.

The Leopards beat Wakefield Trinity 26-10 in the eliminators last Friday night, with that their first-ever Super League play-off tie on home soil.

Adrian Lam’s side have ended the year in the top six in each of their three seasons back in the top-flight to date, with this year’s third-place finish their highest-ever in Super League.

Friday night will see them travel across the borough to The Brick Community Stadium in the semi-finals for a second successive campaign, having seen their 2024 season ended with a 38-0 defeat there this time last year.

And though the feel is very different heading into this year’s last-four showdown, the Leopards are currently contending with a bug which has swept through their squad.

Head coach Lam revealed the illness during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, but remains confident it won’t keep anyone out of action come game time.

He explained: “Everyone’s good to go.

“This time of the year, there’s always niggles with everyone, but you just get on with it and deal with it.

“There is a bit of a sickness going around the camp, that’s the concern at the moment.

“I think there might be (illness) at every club at the moment, or at least the clubs that are remaining (in the competition).

“We’ve had probably half the group not training this week so far, and that’s always a bit alarming, but I’m sure they (Wigan) have got it at their end as well.”

With all bar Louis Brogan fit and available, the main selection dilemma for Lam now lays in whether he recalls back-rower Ethan O’Neill into his 17.

Initially dropping out of the squad through a hamstring strain, O’Neill was passed fully fit for the first time in four weeks ahead of the clash with Wakefield, but Lam opted to name his as their 18th man as opposed to in the 17.

Assessing the Australian’s chances of returning to the side against Wigan, boss Lam said: “He’s always got a chance, and we’re in clear communications with what role he has at the moment.

“He’s doing his best to try and force his way into the team, so it’s a decision we’ll make probably on gameday after Captain’s Run.

“He’s certainly not out of contention, he’s a quality player and he’s played some of his best rugby against Wigan as well, so we have to keep that in mind.”

