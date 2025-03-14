Leigh Leopards have freed up a quota spot with immediate effect after confirming Ben Nakubuwai has departed the club.

Nakubuwai joined Leigh three years ago for their Championship promotion-winning campaign. He went on to make almost 50 appearances for the club, including in their 2023 Challenge Cup triumph over Hull KR.

But he was yet to feature in 2025 for the club and now, a release has been finalised to enable him to return to Australia.

However, perhaps more importantly, it frees up an opportunity for Leigh to head into the transfer market armed with a quota spot.

“We thank Ben for his services and wish him well in the future. He played a big part in our promotion from the Championship and in the Challenge Cup victory in 2023,” Leigh head of rugby, Chris Chester, said.

“As a member of the cup-winning team his name will forever be remembered in Leigh’s folklore.”

Leigh have made a strong start to 2025, but are now able to strengthen an impressive-looking squad even further should they wish, with an overseas spot open to them.

However, Love Rugby League understands that suggestions that the Leopards would be interested in Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald are, for now at least, wide of the mark.

Leigh are happy with a frontline centre pairing of new recruit Tesi Niu and Umyla Hanley. Macdonald can also play fullback: but new signing David Armstrong has been sensational since joining.

Instead, Leigh are likely to look elsewhere in their squad depth when it comes to using the spot that has now been freed up by Nakubuwai’s exit from the club.

