Leigh Leopards face an incredibly nervous few days on the disciplinary front – as they hold their breath to discover if they will be without their most influential player next weekend.

Adrian Lam’s side were magnificent on Friday evening as they swept past Wakefield Trinity to move to within one game of the Super League Grand Final.

They will face Wigan Warriors next weekend, with the winners progressing to Old Trafford.

But they could be without star half-back Lachlan Lam, who was against sensational against Trinity, after he was placed on report midway through the second half of that game.

Leigh face nervous Lachlan Lam disciplinary wait as Leopards coach addresses incident

Referee Liam Moore placed an incident on report shortly after Alec Tuitavake’s try, with Trinity half-back Mason Lino speaking to the official about something that was not shown on the broadcast.

However, it was confirmed after the game that Lam was indeed the individual from Leigh who was placed on report for a claim of unacceptable language made by Lino.

What was said remains unclear, and likely will remain private until any incident is penalised or sanctioned by the Match Review Panel.

But should a charge arise for Lam, it would immediately bring into doubt his availability for Leigh going into their mouthwatering showdown with local rivals Wigan.

Asked about the incident, Leopards head coach – and Lam’s dad – Adrian said: “I don’t know too much about it. I’ll get to the bottom of it as soon as I can. I’m not too sure what that is.

“I forgot all about this and I’m not a fan of it. We’ll just have to try and address it as soon as possible and move on quickly.”

Wakefield boss Daryl Powell was also none the wiser about the incident, confirming that Lino had not referenced it in the short time he spent with his squad in the changing rooms following the game before his press conference.

