Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists his squad is better equipped to deal with Wigan Warriors than 12 months ago, admitting that the Leopards’ 2024 squad ‘weren’t good enough’ to cope with their semi-final tie.

Last October, Leigh‘s first-ever Super League play-off semi-final saw them make the short journey across the borough to a Wigan side that had already scooped three of the four major honours on offer that year.

A crowd of 20,511 packed into The Brick Community Stadium to watch the showdown, with that Super League’s highest crowd of 2024 barring the Grand Final itself, but saw a one-sided affair in its entirety.

Failing to register a point on the night, the Leopards were beaten 38-0 by the Warriors: who went on to beat Hull KR in the Grand Final the following week.

Leigh will again travel to Wigan in the semi-finals on Friday night: but do so having already won there this season, doing so in the very first Super League game of the campaign back in February by a history-making 1-0 margin.

Leigh coach’s defiant message to squad ahead of Wigan clash as frank admission shared

The Leopards booked their spot in this year’s semi-finals with a 26-10 victory at home against Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

After that success in the eliminators, head coach Lam recalled: “We were embarrassed there last year in the last game.

“We had so many wins in a row to get into the play-offs, and it was like we fell off the cliff once we got there.

“I made decisions during the year and I didn’t think that group, with all due respect to that group, was good enough to win the bigger games, so we made decisions to make changes and get to a point where we can compete in that semi-final game or further.

“I think we’ve done the right thing there, sticking to our five-year plan.

“Having said that, there were 12 players brought in who haven’t experienced that and it’s difficult to cross paths with all of that.

“From that semi-final game, we went four or five months of work in pre-season going into that Round 1 game, and we were a completely different team.”

‘We’ve got to go there with a mindset of that and take them down to the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game’

Leigh have improved year-upon-year since their return to Super League in 2023. Winning the Challenge Cup that year, they finished fifth before being knocked out of the play-offs at the first hurdle away against Hull KR.

In 2024, they were then left red-faced at Wigan in the semi-finals having beaten Salford Red Devils away from home the week prior following another fifth-place finish.

And this year, Lam’s side finished third on the Super League ladder before beating Wakefield: potentially putting them 80 minutes away from Old Trafford.

The Papua New Guinean boss added: “We’re going to be better this time next year as well, and the year after. The trajectory of the club has been around that 13 or 17 on the field but we’ll just enjoy tonight.

“What we’ve achieved to finish third this year and get a home final… there was a lot of pressure on the lads tonight to get what they deserved.

“I think Wigan are favourites at home but having said that, I don’t want to talk too much about Wigan; it’s about us.

“If we can perform like that (as we did against Wakefield) in the first 40 minutes, anything can happen.

“We’ve got to go there with a mindset of that and take them down to the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game.

“If we can do that, there’s a chance.”