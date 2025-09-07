Leigh coach throws support behind Leopards star’s England ambitions as bold statement made

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam believes Umyla Hanley is a ‘dark horse’ for an England call-up this autumn: and has passionately backed his centre amid praise for his performances this season.

Hanley, who joined the Leopards ahead of their Super League return in 2023, made his breakthrough into Lam’s side last year.

Now 23, the former Wigan Warriors young gun has really come to the fore this term, emerging as one of Leigh‘s standout players.

Saturday afternoon saw the outside-back score his 13th try of the campaign as Lam’s side downed Warrington Wolves, winning 34-12 at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leigh coach throws support behind Leopards star’s England ambitions as bold ‘dark horse’ statement made

Leopards head coach Lam was the man who handed Hanley his senior debut during his time at the helm of Wigan, with the youngster scoring a hat-trick against Leigh back in 2021.

Fast forward four years, and speaking post-match on Saturday afternoon, now-Leopards head coach Lam had nothing but praise for Hanley: who has scored 27 tries in 55 appearances across all competitions for the club.

He said: “I thought Umyla was the best player on the field by a mile.

“I gave him his debut at Wigan, then Wigan pushed him out on loan to Newcastle, so I got him straight to Leigh because I knew what his abilities were.

“I’ve backed him, too, I’ve been there right beside him the whole way and this is the best part about coaching… watching a young player develop and just keep going.

“He’s the ultimate competitor, it’s not by luck that he’s doing what he’s doing.”

Hanley also had a loan stint at Rochdale Hornets soon after signing for Leigh, so now has a total of 81 career appearances on his CV at first-team level.

With England‘s three-match Ashes Series against Australia coming up this autumn, Lam continued: “His pre-season is as good as any in Super League, as in the intensity, his ambition, his drive to want to be the best.

“It’s just rewards for him, he’s like a dog (getting after stuff). It’s kind of funny, but it’s so inspirational, I love it.

“I think a longer-term goal that we had at the start of the year is going down that (England) path.

“For some people, it’s hard to reach at times, but for me, the stuff that he’s done to some of the best centres in this country has been phenomenal all season.

“I think he’ll be a dark horse for that (England selection), and fingers crossed that when it counts most, he’ll be in that squad.”

