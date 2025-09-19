Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists Gareth O’Brien will be fine to feature in next weekend’s play-off tie against Wakefield Trinity, despite a late withdrawal for a hand injury on Friday night.

Veteran playmaker O’Brien left the field with circa two minutes remaining at the Leopards’ Den as Leigh beat Huddersfield Giants 30-16 in their final game of the ‘regular’ Super League season.

The game – and next Friday night’s home tie in the play-off eliminators against Wakefield – had long since been sealed.

But he left the field immediately following a collision, with his hand held in the air by the Leopards’ medical staff and blood appearing to be gushing out from it.

Leigh coach provides Gareth O’Brien injury latest ahead of Wakefield play-off clash

That injury isn’t as bad as first feared though, and the 33-year-old should recover in time for next weekend, according to head coach Lam.

Speaking post-match, the Papua New Guinean explained: “It’s just a cut, he’s probably had about eight stitches in it.

“You just needle it up, put a bit of padding on it, and away you go.

“He’s a tough player Gaz, one thing I love about him is that he doesn’t speak too much but just gets the job done.

“He’s got a physical, old school, tough mentality. I’ve got no concerns that he won’t play (against Wakefield).”

Elsewhere, Leigh were without both Keanan Brand and Ethan O’Neill on Friday night, with the latter’s absence relating to a hamstring injury now sitting at four games.

Back-rower O’Neill was named in the initial 21-man squad, and his absence against the Giants wasn’t entirely injury-related.

Lam detailed: “With Keanan, we were just resting him because there were a couple of niggling problems there.

“Ethan wasn’t quite right, though he was in consideration and missed out on the 17, which played a part in it.

“He missed out on the team, the best 17. We’ll make a decision on whether that continues or we go down a different path next week.

“We’ve got certain policies that I stick by as a coach and players know why they’re in or they’re out, for whatever reason that is.

“As long as I’m honest with them and they have clarity, we just get on with it.

“It’s difficult for me at the moment with everyone being fit, it gives you a headache as to who’s in and out of the team.”