Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists the Leopards’ success to date in 2025 has stemmed from having better squad depth than before as well as his squad embracing the club’s DNA.

Thursday night saw Lam’s side pick up a 16-4 victory away against St Helens to move three competition points clear of their opponents on the Super League ladder.

Sat third, the win was Leigh’s first away against St Helens since 1982, with that monkey the latest off their backs this year.

The Leopards have now beaten Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Saints back-to-back-to-back, with those three sides making up the current top four in Super League alongside them.

Leigh coach highlights key change driving success as ‘Leopards DNA’ hailed after St Helens win

Speaking post-match at the Totally Wicked Stadium, head coach Lam made no secret of what he thought was fuelling his side’s glorious run.

He explained: “The difference this year is that we’ve been winning….players have been out, players have come in, and we’ve found a way to win games.

“I think the last two or three weeks, the rugby we’ve played has been real physical, real finals rugby.

“We haven’t been winning the DNA or the identity of us as a club, so we’ve been trying to work on finding that and getting to that point.

“It takes time when you’ve got so many new faces, but I think we’re here now.”

Leigh have progressed year-on-year under Lam since he took charge ahead of the 2022 campaign, and look set to do so again this term.

After gaining promotion from the Championship in that first year with Lam at the helm, they played in their very first Super League play-off game at the end of 2023 after a fifth-place finish.

And last year, they reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs following another fifth-place finish, only being beaten by eventual champions Wigan.

On the Leopards’ DNA, the Papua New Guinean coach continued: “That’s a nice thing because it’s really hard to get, but it can be lost very quickly too.

“The week off probably doesn’t come at a good time for us because of the momentum but we’ve got to bottle that now and keep improving.

“We’ve got through a really tough period, but it doesn’t get any easier, we’ve got Warrington next and then Leeds after that. It doesn’t slow down.”