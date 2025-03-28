Leigh boss Adrian Lam believes Leopards trio Frankie Halton, Umyla Hanley and Robbie Mulhern could all earn an England call-up for this autumn’s Ashes Series against Australia.

Back-rower Halton, who has previously represented Ireland, and outside-back Hanley are yet to don an England shirt.

Like fellow Leopards forward Halton, prop Mulhern has also represented Ireland but he is also able to boast two England appearances.

The second of those, which came in November 2023 against Tonga, saw him became the first Leigh player to represent England since October 1984, when both the late Des Drummond and Steve Donlan lined up against Wales.

‘I’ll have some individual conversations with the players here that are potentially in a position to be selected’

Earlier this week, after months of speculation, the 2025 Ashes series was finally announced with England to host Australia at Wembley, the new Everton Stadium and Headingley on three consecutive Saturday afternoons this autumn.

As someone who has been heavily involved in the international game previously as Papua New Guinea’s head coach and an assistant to Mal Meninga with the Kangaroos themselves, it’s no surprise Lam is pleased to see the three games on the calendar.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leigh’s Super League clash with Wakefield, Lam said: “It’s great for international rugby league that the Ashes is happening again and that the three-match series is being held here in the UK.

“But more importantly, it gives opportunity for Super League-based players to be part of this international game.

“There’ll be a lot of players coming back from the NRL to make up that England team, but for the players based here and playing here, for them to get the opportunity to be a part of the squad will be a great experience.

“I’ll have some individual conversations with the players here that are potentially in a position to be selected in the extended squad.

“I know it motivates some players and not others, but I think to be considered and to be a part of that this year would be a moment they won’t forget.”

The Leopards sit second on the Super League ladder after five rounds and have a Challenge Cup quarter-final tie to come away against, coincidentally, Wakefield next week.

Opening up on who from his squad he thinks could be selected for England, the Papua New Guinean continued: “In an extended squad, for me, you’re looking at (Umyla) Hanley at the moment, Robbie (Mulhern) and probably Frankie Halton at the minute.

“I was disappointed that Robbie didn’t make it last year, I think he’s one of the best front-rowers in the game.

“It’s really important we can make sure he gets better throughout the season to ensure he makes that (Ashes squad).

“Outside of that, Josh Charnley probably should have made it last year or the year before that. Then you’ve got Ethan O’Neill as well who could represent.

“I try not to be involved with it, unless I need to be. I get on great with Shaun (Wane, England head coach)

“We’ve got a great working relationship together, but I think he’s his own man and he can decide who deserves to be in that squad.”

