Leigh boss hails Leopards role in upsetting Super League applecart as trio praised

Leigh boss Adrian Lam loves the fact the Leopards have helped to upset the Super League applecart again this year, and says it’s a good thing for the sport.

For the third year on the spin since their return to the top flight in 2023, Leigh have finished inside the top six and will compete in the play-offs.

The Leopards’ third-place finish is their best-ever in Super League, and was officially sealed following their Round 27 victory at home against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

After successive fifth-place finishes on the ladder, the last two years in the play-offs have brought a defeat at Hull KR in the eliminator stages before a semi-final exit in 2024 at the hands of neighbours Wigan Warriors.

‘I love the fact that KR are League Leaders, Leigh are third and Wakefield are sixth because it’s against the ‘norm’ of Super League’

This year, the Leopards will compete in the play-offs alongside both KR – who have won the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield – and newly-promoted Wakefield.

None of those three clubs have ever won a Super League title, but head coach Lam hopes one is able to change that next month.

Leigh will host Wakefield next Friday night, September 26, in a play-off eliminator tie.

Speaking after Friday night’s 30-16 win against Huddersfield, Lam said: “They (Wakefield) have followed a similar path to us a couple of years ago.

“They dominated the Championship, and if I can put it this way, it’s like a training run every week for 12 months then you get promoted back up into Super League.

“I love the fact that KR are League Leaders, Leigh Leopards are third and Wakefield are sixth because it’s against the ‘norm’ of Super League over its entirety.

“It’d be nice to add another team into that (list of) winners in a Super League Grand Final other than Bradford, Leeds, St Helens and Wigan.

“Whether that happens or not, we’ll see, but if you’re a rugby league fan then there are different things happening at the minute.

“There’s life in clubs and I think it’s great for the sport that’s the case.”