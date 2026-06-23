Warrington Wolves forward Joe Philbin looks increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season – with Leigh Leopards and London Broncos in the running to sign the Ireland international.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire career with his hometown club since making his debut for the Wire well over a decade ago in 2014.

However, his time at the club may now be drawing to a close later this year, with two clubs making serious plays to sign Philbin when his contract expires at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Leigh Leopards hunt Joe Philbin

One of those clubs is the Leopards, who have identified the prop as a realistic candidate to add to their squad for 2027 and beyond.

Adrian Lam’s side are losing key forward Robbie Mulhern to Castleford Tigers at the end of this season, with further doubt over off-contract players including Aaron Pene.

That would hint at a major reshuffle in their forward ranks next year, and Philbin is one player who has been identified as a target for the Leopards.

He has made over 200 appearances for the Wolves since making his debut for the club, but now appears to be heading for pastures new in 2027, with Leigh one club who are interested.

But they are not the only ones, it seems.

Broncos’ stance on Philbin revealed

Sources in the capital have indicated to Love Rugby League that they too are interested in the forward and have tabled what they believe is a competitive deal to secure his services.

He would be the second Warrington player to join the Broncos ahead of what many expect to be a return to Super League in 2027, with Philbin’s close friend and Wire centre Toby King having already agreed a bumper long-term deal to relocate to the Broncos.

London are identifying top targets in Super League and the NRL to build a competitive squad for Jason Demetriou, with the Broncos insisting if they are promoted to the top flight, they will not be making up the numbers and are intent on competing from the very get go.

And Philbin is a player London believe will help bolster their ranks and make them a competitive force if they are back in Super League.

This story was first revealed on the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast – which you can watch in full below.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!