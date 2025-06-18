Legendary coach John Kear believes Leeds Rhinos are re-emerging as a respected force – but says their continued resurgence is dependent on Brad Arthur staying put.

Not since 2017 have the Loiners been crowned Super League champions, but Aussie head coach Arthur is performing a highly impressive job at Headingley.

His men have won their past five Super League games and seven of their last eight to sit third in the table.

The Rhinos’ revival under hard-nosed Arthur, who has improved their defence significantly, has encouraged hopes amongst South Standers that Leeds can return to the top of the British game.

Kear told Love Rugby League: “I think Leeds are on their way back – provided they can keep hold of their coach.

“The players have bought into what Brad Arthur wants to achieve and he has a very disciplined approach to the game.

“He really has put defence first and has fixed that up massively, but there were signs against Warrington on Saturday where the Rhinos’ attack is really blossoming as well.

“Even if their attack is stuttering, they still have players like Lachie Miller, Ash Handley and Jake Connor who can produce a flash of brilliance.

“But when you’re as defensively strong as they have become under Arthur, you’ve always got a chance to win games of rugby league.

“What might Leeds be capable of this season? I can actually see them reaching the play-off semi-finals and then getting knocked out.

“I just can’t see past Wigan or Hull Kingston Rovers for the two Grand Final places because they are such superb teams.

“But I really like what Brad Arthur is doing and you can see his players are clearly on board with what he’s doing there.”

The huge conundrum facing Leeds is whether Arthur will stay at Headingley beyond this season.

Arthur, who arrived last July after Rohan Smith was sacked, is only contracted to the Rhinos until the end of the 2025 campaign.

The former Parramatta Eels boss has made no secret of his desire to coach down under again and has admitted to missing his two sons, who both play for NRL clubs.

Steve McNamara has been heavily linked with the Leeds job from 2026 onwards but Kear believes Arthur could extend his stay if his men keep winning.

“A strong Leeds Rhinos is good for the game,” added Kear.

“As a club they attract such great sponsors because it’s a big brand in a big sporting city and they command such a big support base home and away.

“Encouragingly for the Rhinos, they’re producing some great homegrown talent who are in and around the first-team.

“Leeds’ reserves beat Warrington reserves 44-12 at the weekend and it was an unbelievable performance.

“Alfie Edgell was playing full-back, Marcus Qareqare was on the wing, Jack Sinfield in the halves and players like Presley Cassell and Joe Diskin all making their mark as well.

“As a club they have talent aplenty and, after being through some tough times, you do feel they are on the verge of something special.

“But like I say, I really feel the key to that is keeping hold of Brad Arthur. If they do go close this year, or if they succeed, then as a coach you just love to win. If Leeds keep winning, then I think he could stay.”

The contrast in coaching styles and philosophies between Arthur and his predecessor Smith could not be greater.

Kear, who guided Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC to Challenge Cup glory, said: “Appointing Rohan Smith was a bit of a gamble by Leeds and you could see why they took it because he did think outside of the box.