Sky Sports have confirmed the news that legendary rugby league commentator Bill Arthur has died at the age of 68 after a 13-year battle with prostate cancer.

Arthur – who was diagnosed with the disease back in 2011 – died peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, surrounded by his family.

Legendary Sky Sports rugby league commentator Bill Arthur tragically passes away

Hailing from Leamington Spa, Arthur began his journalism career in South Yorkshire working for newspapers including the Barnsley Star and Sheffield Star before moving into radio in the cities of Newcastle and Liverpool.

He also worked on breakfast television before joining ‘The Sports Channel’ in 1990, which would become ‘Sky Sports’ the following year.

The early ’90s saw the legendary commentator act as pitch side reporter for the ‘Boots ‘N’ All’ rugby league programme, and he was part of the coverage as Super League began back in 1996 – in position at the Stade Charlety to witness the first-ever game in the competition between Pairs Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles.

Before long, he held the same position at Old Trafford for Grand Finals when they were introduced in 1998.

Remarkably, Arthur worked on every edition of the Grand Final right up until the competition’s showpiece event last October between Wigan Warriors and his beloved Catalans Dragons at the Theatre of Dreams.

He eventually stepped up to become Sky Sports’ lead rugby league commentator following Eddie Hemmings’ retirement in April 2019, and had plenty of memorable moments behind the mic including the emotional moment that the late Rob Burrow entered the field at Headingley for his final game against Bradford Bulls in January 2020.

‘Bill will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to work with him’

In their press release on Thursday morning, Sky’s Managing Director Jonathan Licht paid tribute to Arthur, who has undoubtedly left more than his mark on the sport, one of the voices of rugby league that will be remembered forever.

Licht said: “We are truly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Bill Arthur.

“Bill has been a mainstay of Sky Sports’ rugby league coverage for the last 30 years.

“I want to express my personal gratitude to Bill for his unwavering commitment to Sky, as well as the passion and devotion he brought to our viewers and fans of the sport.

“I know that Bill will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to work with him, and I would like to extend my condolences to Bill’s wife, Cherry, and his family for their loss.”