Legendary former St Helens head coach Daniel Anderson has been appointed by NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons as their Head of Recruitment and Pathways.

Anderson – who turned 58 in May – spent four seasons at the helm of Saints between 2005 and 2008. During his time in charge at Knowsley Road, he led the Red V to five major honours.

Lifting the Super League title in 2006 with a Grand Final triumph over Hull FC, Saints then emerged victorious in 2007’s World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos. They also won the Challenge Cup three years on the spin in ’06, ’07 and ’08.

At the end of the 2006 campaign, Anderson was also crowned the BBC Coach of the Year.

Legendary former St Helens and NRL coach lands new role Down Under

Anderson’s stint in Super League was sandwiched between his tenures as head coach of both the New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels, leading both of those clubs to an NRL Grand Final.

Having also led both New Zealand and The Exiles on the representative front, the 58-year-old has spent the last six years working as Sydney Roosters‘ Head of Recruitment.

As St George announced his arrival, their CEO Tim Watsford said: “We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Dragons.

“We undertook an extensive search that crossed the game, broader sporting industry and varying stakeholders.

“Daniel was a standout with regard to credentials, cultural fit and an eye to support the coaching team and wider football department in delivering success through talent identification.”

In December 2022, Anderson suffered a surfing accident in the Central Coast area of New South Wales, injuring his spine and acquiring quadriplegia.

His mobility remains limited, but following intense rehabilitation, he returned to work with the Roosters in July 2023 – and has now taken on a new challenge elsewhere in the NRL with St George.

Watsford continued: “Recruitment and Pathways for the Dragons is a broad, wide-reaching and integral role.

“With two new teams entering the competition and the premiership never being closer, it’s important to secure key football appointments now that generate momentum as we build a robust future.

“Daniel possesses the knowledge, skill set and temperament to implement long-lasting systems to develop, identify and recruit talent to succeed at the top level.”

