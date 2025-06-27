Leeds Rhinos moved above Leigh Leopards into third after another impressive Super League victory at AMT Headingley.

Brad Arthur’s side, while not perfectly defensively by some stretch, were outstanding in attack and worthy winners on the night, triumphing 48-30.

Here are the winners and losers on the night..

Winners

England name their latest performance squad on Monday in the run-up to this year’s Ashes: and three Leeds players certainly staked a claim.

It seems as though Jake Connor will not be involved – but after this performance, people will wonder why. Connor was sensational yet again, brilliant with ball in hand, with boot to ball and just in general.

He wasn’t the only one. He may well be 34 but there is no doubting that Kallum Watkins is producing his best form in years. He was the best player on the pitch on Friday – which is impressive amidst plenty of competition – and continues to shine. Could he give Shaun Wane a late nudge?

Harry Newman is another who looks to be getting back to his best. This was a wonderful night for him, scoring twice and generally looking like the player Wane has immense faith in.

As for Leigh, there have been question marks over why Josh Charnley is still not getting picked for the Leopards – but Keanan Brand took his chance again on Friday with a hat-trick.

Losers

It was a night to forget for Leopards fullback David Armstrong, who appears to have suffered another injury to continue his punctured start to life as a Super League player.

Armstrong began the game with heavy strapping on his knee which needed reinforcing shortly after the Rhinos’ second try. He was switched to the wing to protect him but failed to come out for the second half. With Leigh’s spine beginning to click, it represents another blow for player and club.

The build-up centred around Lachlan Lam and Connor’s battle as the two most creative players in the competition – but it was a battle undisputedly won by Connor. This wasn’t Lam’s best night.

And there was one negative for Leeds that you suspect Arthur would have been unhappy with: his side’s defence. The Rhinos will likely not concede 30 points again this season and get away with victory. But on the night he asked for a response, he certainly got it.