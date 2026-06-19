Leeds’ squad will spend part of the weekend in the Lake District as a team bonding exercise following their big win at Warrington, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Thursday night brought a clash of Super League‘s top two at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with hosts Wire and visitors Leeds locked together on 18 competition points pre-match.

The Rhinos occupied top spot on points difference prior, and went on to put on a clinic, with a ruthless display earning a 34-6 win.

Arthur’s side are now two competition points clear at the Super League summit, and will enjoy some quality time together as reward for their efforts so far this season before preparing to host fellow high-flyers Hull KR in Round 16,

‘The club’s really good in terms of giving us the resources to give the team every opportunity to perform at their best on a weekly basis’

Leeds conceded the first two points of Thursday night’s Round 15 clash when Ewan Irwin slotted over a penalty.

But the visitors responded in style to take a 16-2 lead into the sheds, and dominated the second half, with Wire’s only try of the night coming with six minutes left on the clock through Matty Ashton.

Fijian winger Maika Sivo was again among the tries for the Rhinos, grabbing a hat-trick to take his tally for the year in Super League up to 25. Brodie Croft, Harry Newman and Chris Hankinson all also got their names on the scoresheet.

Post-match at Warrington, head coach Arthur revealed the upcoming trip to the Lakes.

The Australian said: “We’ll enjoy the win and enjoy the weekend.

“We’re so fortunate that the club have allowed us to go on a little overnight camp, we’re going to the Lake District.

“We’ll take the boys for a bit of a walk and have a few beers tomorrow afternoon then re-group for training.

“It’s another big game next week.”