James McDonnell had spent eight years at hometown club Wigan and was ‘adamant’ he’d make the cut with the Warriors: but a phone call from Leeds Rhinos three years ago changed everything.

McDonnell joined the youth ranks of boyhood side Wigan in 2014 – and by that point he had already spent more than a decade representing local community club Wigan St Judes.

The back-rower made his first-team debut in September 2020, but his game time was still incredibly limited: and by the start of 2022, he’d played just two more Super League games for the Warriors.

Even at that point, he was determined he’d still be able to break through and become a regular under Matt Peet, but as the campaign wore on and he donned a shirt as a loanee for Leigh in the Championship more often than not, something changed.

Leeds star James McDonnell opens up on Wigan exit and ‘head turn’ as career ambitions made clear

That something came after a call from Leeds offering him the chance to join them, an opportunity he grabbed with both hands heading into 2023. Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague three seasons on after being named in the Super League Dream Team, he explained: “I debuted in 2020, but the game time was really inconsistent. “Playing in that Wigan squad, it wasn’t easy to break into. “I obviously wanted to take the opportunity at Wigan initially and I was really adamant that I was going to stay there. “There was interest elsewhere and I wasn’t too keen to leave Wigan, but when the opportunity came to come to Leeds, it turned my head a little bit. “I wanted to go somewhere where I could kick on, and when I met with Leeds, I really got the feeling they would help me do that.” Now 25 and an Ireland international, McDonnell – who represented England Knights in his youth – has played 79 games for Leeds. He continued: “At Wigan, I loved the culture and the history they had, and they include it and lean on it for the current players. “That’s what Leeds do too, and it was a massive pull. I met with a couple of people who showed me around the place, and I just wanted to go somewhere that was almost like-f0r-like with a good environment to be taken into. “I moved over (to Leeds) straight away, as soon as I signed. I lived up here from December 2022 and then shortly after, my girlfriend came up. “That makes it a home away from home, but I’m still only an hour and 15 away, it’s not the other side of the world. “I’m getting a good balance of life at the minute, rugby to family.” ‘I want to win silverware. I want to be able to hang my hat on that at the end of my career’ McDonnell will form part of Leeds’ side at Headingley on Saturday night as they welcome St Helens in the play-off eliminators, with that the Rhinos’ first home tie in the Super League play-offs since 2017.

With eight tries under his belt this term, he said: “I’m a more experienced player now, I’m building week-by-week and that’s helping me to focus on my performance side of the game rather than just being ready to play.

“Getting in the Dream Team is a personal accolade and in rugby league, it’s a team sport. The team accolades are what I’m striving for.

“If it’s not this year, I want to win silverware. I want to be able to hang my hat on that at the end of my career.

“I want to be known for being part of those successful teams.

“We want to be pushing for silverware, and we want to bring Leeds back to being the successful team it once was.

“We want the fans to have that, because it’s a club that should be successful.

“A good, successful Leeds team is what the competition needs and wants.”