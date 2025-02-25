Leeds Rhinos have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Cameron Smith is set to miss at least two months of action.

Smith left the field during the closing stages of the first half in last Saturday’s win over Salford Red Devils. He was subsequently seen wearing a protective boot.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur admitted after the game Smith would be sent for a scan to determine the severity of the injury, and the news has come back as poorly as Leeds would have feared.

Their co-captain will be missing for eight to ten weeks with a syndesmosis problem, leaving Leeds without one of their most influential players for a prolonged period.

The Rhinos said: “Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith has been ruled out for 8-10 weeks after suffering a syndesmosis injury to his ankle in Saturday’s win at Salford. Smith was injured when he was being tackled just before half time at Salford.

“He will see a consultant on Wednesday who will decide if the back rower requires surgery. Regardless of whether he has surgery or not, he is likely to be out for a period of 8-10 weeks.”

Elsewhere, there is mixed news on the half-back front for Arthur. Brodie Croft will, as expected, miss the game against Castleford on Sunday after a concussion that saw him stretchered from the field.

But half-back Matt Frawley will be fit despite requiring stitches on a hand wound.

Leeds said: “Brodie Croft is recovering as expected from the concussion he suffered in the same game and will miss this Sunday’s clash with Castleford Tigers at AMT Headingley. Matt Frawley is expected to be available for selection for Head Coach Brad Arthur after having stitches in a large wound in his hand during Saturday’s game.”

