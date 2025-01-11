Leeds Rhinos winger ‘considering’ surprise code switch to Japan

Recently-released Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a could be about to embark on an extraordinary switch of codes, with an offer to play rugby union in Japan, according to reports.

Fusitu’a was one of several players released by the Rhinos at the end of the 2024 campaign. The 30-year-old struggled with a number of serious injuries during his time in England, making it not much of a surprise when his contract wasn’t renewed.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post have speculated that with Fusitu’a still unable to secure a playing contract in rugby league for 2025, he could now potentially turn to the 15-man code.

They have reported that the winger is giving consideration to an offer to play rugby union in Japan, which would certainly represent a left-field move for a player who has spent his entire career in league.

Fusitu’a joined Leeds at the start of the 2022 campaign, but he made just over 40 appearances in his three seasons with the club.

Two serious knee problems throughout the 2024 campaign curtailed his chance of commanding a regular place in the Leeds side under both Rohan Smith and Brad Arthur and his contract wasn’t extended at the end of the season.