Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity Boxing Day friendly: Broadcast information

West Yorkshire foes Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity will face off on Boxing Day in the annual ‘Wetherby Whaler’ pre-season clash. Here’s everything you need to know for the game, including broadcast information.

Kick-off time

Thursday’s game between the two Super League clubs will kick off at 11.30am (GMT) at Headingley.

Notable points

The Wetherby Whaler challenge will see Brad Arthur’s Rhinos square off against Daryl Powell’s Trinity.

Hosts Leeds are preparing for their first full season under Arthur’s stewardship having finished 8th in Super League last season.

Wakefield meanwhile are gearing up for their return to the top flight having won promotion from the Championship in 2024.

Promotion was rubber-stamped by IMG’s gradings, but Trinity had already lifted the second tier title with a Grand Final triumph against Toulouse Olympique, as well as winning both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield.

Squad news

The two squads are as follows…

Leeds: Sivo, Connor, Handley, R. Hall, B. Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C. Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, J. Smith, Jenkins, J. Sinfield, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Newman, Warren, Cassell, Stead, Holroyd, Diskin

Wakefield: Walmsley, Scott, C. Hall, Trueman, Russell, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Uele, Storton, Vagana, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, J. Croft, Shaw, H. Smith, Booth, Lingard, Staveley-Carr, Delaney, D. Sinfield, Stephenson

Broadcast information

Coverage of the game at Headingley will come via Super League+ and will start 15 minutes prior to kick-off at 11.15am (GMT).

Commentator Lewis Smith will be joined for analysis by Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller, who is currently recovering from a hamstring issue.

The broadcast can be purchased up until midnight on Christmas Day for £6.99.

On the day of the game – December 26 – the cost will rise to £9.99.

Alternatively, supporters who don’t purchase their match pass prior to kick-off will also be able to watch a full match replay shortly after the final hooter for the price of £6.49.

To purchase the game, you must be logged into your OurLeague account via the Super League+ website – you cannot purchase a match pass via the app.

If you are not an OurLeague member yet, you will need to create an account which can be done via the RFL’s website.

Leeds have created a handy video walking you through how to purchase a match pass for the game on Boxing Day via Super League+, which can be seen below…

Don’t forget to book the Live Stream on SuperLeague+ before midnight on Christmas Day for the reduced price of £6.99 – you can book now at https://t.co/DnqKSNX9Xs or click on the link below for further details — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 24, 2024

