Leeds Rhinos will start the 2027 Super League season without three of their key men, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Forward duo Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins are still both recovering from knocks picked up at the back end of the 2026 season, while Ash Handley also remains on the sidelines too.

Leeds come into the new season looking to go one better than 2025, after finishing second in the regular season and then being knocked out of the play-offs by Warrington Wolves.

Leeds Rhinos trio set to miss start of 2027 as Brad Arthur offers update

Samoan international Palasia did make his return for Leeds in that aforementioned semi-final defeat to Wire at the end of the season, but that came after a lengthy spell on the sidelines through a foot injury, while Jenkins also underwent surgery to fix a shoulder issue that will see him miss the most of pre-season. Elsewhere, Handley missed the play-off loss through a back issue, which also cost him a place in England’s World Cup squad.

“I reckon we might start the season with a few of them out,” said Arthur. “But that just provides a bit more opportunity for some of the other guys.

“We might have a few missing in those earlier rounds with us now we’re starting to end of January and early February.

“It’s a tough sport. This is the time now where they get themselves fixed and right, and hopefully they won’t miss too many games early.”

Elaborating further on the injuries to his forward pair, Arthur added: “Cooper Jenkins played the last six to eight weeks (of 2026 hurt), and he’s had an operation now to fix the problem.

“Keenan came back with that foot and played with a fractured foot for us in the last couple of games.

Handley was also described as ‘touch-and-go’ by the Leeds boss, as he continues his recovery.

Maika Sivo update

However, while they look set to be without three of their star performers for the opening rounds, there is some good news on key winger Maika Sivo, who looks set to make his comeback soon.

“Maika is good,” Arthur said. “He’ll be right for the start of the season, but he’s not in full training yet.”

The Fijian international missed the end of the 2026 season through a broken forearm, after previously scoring 31 tries in 21 outings.