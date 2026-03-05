Leeds Rhinos trio make immediate Championship loan switch

Leeds Rhinos trio Presley Cassell, Ben Littlewood and Tom Nicholson-Watton have all joined near-neighbours Hunslet on an initial one-week loan, the Parksiders have confirmed.

The three academy graduates each bring Super League experience with them to the South Leeds Stadium, with a combined 26 appearances in the top flight between them, and will be available for Hunslet’s clash with Widnes this weekend.

They are the latest Super League youngsters to join Kyle Trout’s side, with Hull FC prop Matty Laidlaw also joining the club on an initial four-week loan. Like the Leeds contingent, he too is available for this Sunday’s clash with the Vikings.

Commenting on the trio’s arrival, Hunslet boss Trout said: “It’s no secret that we have been light on bodies, so having the chance to bring in Tom, Ben and Presley was something we moved quickly to do.

“All three players bring an exciting dynamic to selection this week. They are coming from a quality full-time environment and are all exciting prospects.

“We are grateful to have the three of them in our environment and looking forward to them helping the group to move forward on the field and for us as a club to help them in their journey as players also.”

Prop forward Nicolson-Watton made his Super League debut for the Rhinos back in 2023, and has since made 11 first-grade appearances for the club. Alongside that, he has also spent time on loan with Keighley Cougars, York Knights and Halifax Panthers, notching 11 combined appearances to his career tally in the process.

Fellow middle Cassell, who will likely be used at loose forward for Hunslet, burst onto the scene last year for the Headingley outfit, and made seven appearances in total. He has since made two further appearances this season.

Back-rower Littlewood made his senior bow for the Rhinos in 2024, and tallied five appearances for the club. He too has spent time out on loan, notably appearing once for Salford Red Devils last season.

