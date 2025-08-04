Leeds Rhinos complete shock deal for Salford star as exodus continues

Leeds Rhinos have bolstered their squad for the remainder of the season after completing a deal to sign Salford utility Chris Hankinson.

Hankinson has agreed a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign and trained with his Rhinos team-mates for the first time on Monday morning. He immediately comes into consideration for Thursday night’s huge trip to Leigh Leopards.

It is another big-name exit from Salford, as the exodus of stars continues for Paul Rowley’s side following their high-profile financial issues. Hankinson was one of several stars who did not feature for the Red Devils last Thursday against Hull KR.

“It’s been great,” Hankinson said of his move to AMT Headingley. “The lads have been very welcoming. It’s a little bit different to what I’m used to and it’s been a good day.

“I just want to get back to playing well. We’re coming into an exciting time of year. I just want to impress my new team mates and the coaches in training and do what I can for the team.

“We’ve got some big talent in the back line at Leeds and our job as wingers is to try and get a few points for the team. There is great competition for places with Riley and Ryan so I will be doing my best in training.”

“Leigh have been going pretty well this year and obviously the Rhinos have been in good form too, so we’ve got to continue that and hopefully get a good two points on Thursday,” added Hankinson.

Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “We are pleased to be able to bring Chris in for the remainder of this season.

“He is an experienced player and we were down to our last two front line wingers in Ryan Hall and Riley Lumb.

“Chris can also cover other positions as well and he has immediately fitted in with the lads. I would like to thank Salford for allowing Chris to move on and I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses in our environment.”

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur said: “Chris has trained today and will be in contention for a place in our 21 man squad for Thursday.

“It is great that Ian and the board have been able to act quickly following Alfie’s injury at Wakefield and it was important that we have cover in that position as we enter a vital stage of the season.

“We have got other players coming back from injury in the coming weeks and there will be great competition for spots in the games ahead.”