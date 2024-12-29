Leeds Rhinos’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including numerous club icons

Though they’ve had a few seasons of mediocrity in recent years, Leeds Rhinos remain one of the most successful clubs in Super League history, winning eight titles in the summer era.

Below, we run through the Rhinos‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games included.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on December 29, 2024

10. Scott Donald – 77

Scott Donald dives over to score a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2009

First Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 20-12 Huddersfield Giants (12.02.2006 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Wigan Warriors 26-27 Leeds (12.09.2010 – Qualifying Play-off)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 92 in 145 appearances

9. Chev Walker – 77

First Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 50-16 Salford City Reds (18.08.1999 – Round 23)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Huddersfield Giants 14-36 Leeds (02.07.2006 – Round 19)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 86 in 183 appearances

8. Mark Calderwood – 88

Mark Calderwood in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2002

First Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 52-46 Huddersfield Giants (18.05.2001 – Round 11)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 34-26 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (16.09.2005 – Round 28)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 106 in 143 appearances

7. Kallum Watkins – 110

First Super League try for Leeds: Bradford Bulls 26-40 Leeds (03.05.2008 – Round 13)

Most recent Super League try for Leeds: St Helens 27-22 Leeds (22.02.2019 – Round 3)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 132 in 259 appearances

6. Ash Handley – 115

Ash Handley dives over to score a try for Leeds Rhinos in 2024

First Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 26-14 Wigan Warriors (20.03.2015 – Round 6)

Most recent Super League try for Leeds: Huddersfield Giants 6-34 Leeds (25.07.2024 – Round 19)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 127 in 212 appearances

5. Francis Cummins – 120

First Super League try for Leeds: Castleford 26-23 Leeds (05.04.1996 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Warrington Wolves 22-38 Leeds (04.07.2004 – Round 17)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 136 in 265 appearances

4. Keith Senior – 159

Keith Senior in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2011

First Super League try for Leeds: Halifax Blue Sox 24-16 Leeds (31.03.2000 – Round 3)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 34-16 Crusaders (25.04.2011 – Round 12)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 171 in 365 appearances

3. Rob Burrow – 168

First Super League try for Leeds: Warrington Wolves 36-6 Leeds (12.04.2001 – Round 5)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Huddersfield Giants 12-36 Leeds (22.09.2017 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 195 in 492 appearances

2. Ryan Hall – 196

Ryan Hall scores a try for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants in February 2008

First Super League try for Leeds: St Helens 10-22 Leeds (06.07.2007 – Round 19)

Most recent Super League try for Leeds: Leeds 20-20 Wakefield Trinity (13.07.2018 – Round 21)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 233 in 330 appearances

1. Danny McGuire – 238

First Super League try for Leeds: Widnes Vikings 34-28 Leeds (22.06.2002 – Round 15)

Last Super League try for Leeds: Castleford Tigers 6-24 Leeds (07.10.2017 – Grand Final)

Total number of tries for Leeds in the summer era (all competitions): 267 in 424 appearances