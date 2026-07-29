Leeds Rhinos tie down son of club legend to new contract

Leeds Rhinos have retained the services of young hooker Joe Diskin on a two-year contract.

The son of former Leeds Grand Final winner Matt, Diskin has transitioned from fullback to hooker in the club’s lower ranks and has earned experience in reserve grade and the Championship in recent years.

Transition Coach Chev Walker added, “Joe has worked hard on developing his game having moved from full back to hooker. Unfortunately, he is currently injured but he will be fully supported by the club to get back to his best and I am sure he will get the opportunity to make even more progress in pre-season this year with the first team squad.

“He is a popular member of our group and it is good news that he will be here for the next two years at least.”

Diskin will work alongside the likes of Jarrod O’Connor and Danny Levi at the Rhinos as he continues his progress, with the youngster still only 19 years of age. He is currently rehabbing after a shoulder operation.

“I am really pleased to have agreed an extension with the club,” he said. “Obviously the Rhinos has been a huge part of my life, firstly through my dad, but then having joined the club in the scholarship and come through the academy and the reserves. I would like to thank all the coaches who have worked with me and helped me develop.

“It was disappointing to pick up the shoulder injury, especially as we have a great group of lads in the Reserves who I was enjoying playing with, but I am a few weeks post surgery now and things are going well. I am looking forward to being back on the field.”

Leeds have seen a number of youngsters transition from first team to reserve grade in recent times, with the likes of Presley Cassell, Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell some of the most recent examples.