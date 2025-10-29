Leeds Rhinos tie down overseas star to long-term deal with extension option revealed

Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller has committed his long-term future to the West Yorkshire outfit, penning a new deal until the end of the 2027 season, with an option to extend into 2028 as well.

Miller arrived at Headingley ahead of the 2024 season from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, and has since become a mainstay in the starting 13. To date, the Australian has made 50 appearances for the club.

He also comes into the new campaign after a strong 2025 season, too. Across the year, Miller led the way for tackle bursts in Super League and was the only player to average above 200 metres per game ball-in-hand. Around that, he also grabbed nine tries and kicked 17 goals.

That form saw him rise up the ranks as one of Super League’s best players in 2025, helping him finish fourth on the Man of Steel leaderboard at the end of the season.

‘I know we are on the brink of something special as a team’

Commenting on his new long-term deal, Miller said: “I am really pleased to have agreed a contract extension here at the Rhinos and I can not wait for next season already.

“The Rhinos have made my family and I feel so welcome since we came here and I know we are on the brink of something special as a team. This feels like home and it is great to have extended my contract.”

“We have loved raising our kids here in Leeds. My wife and I have opened a little Pilates studio in Horsforth. It gives us a focus outside of footy to look forward to. This is a great chance for my wife to build the business and something for our family to have after footy.”

Head coach Brad Arthur added: “Lachie has worked incredibly hard on his game this season and it was good to see him get the rewards for his hard work on the pitch.

“He is always looking to get his team on the front foot and never gives in; he constantly looks at ways he can get that extra metre or find the gap to put a team mate away.

“It is good news that he will be staying at the Rhinos even longer and I am sure there is even more to come from Lachie.”

Also commenting, Rhinos sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “We are delighted to get this deal agreed with Lachie so early in the off-season.

“I know how much the Leeds fans love watching him play, he is the type of player who gets you on your feet every time he gets the ball.

“I thought he was the best full back in Super League last season and I am looking forward to seeing how he gets even better with a full pre-season ahead of the 2026 season.”

His new deal comes as a major boost to the West Yorkshire side, following the departures of Andy Ackers, James Bentley and Jack Sinfield in the past few weeks.

