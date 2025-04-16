Leeds Rhinos tie down key forward on new one-year deal

Leeds Rhinos have tied down one of their key off-contract players: with James McDonnell agreeing a new one-year deal with the club.

McDonnell has emerged into one of the Rhinos‘ standout forwards this year under Brad Arthur, headlined by a four-try performance against Salford Red Devils last week.

He was subject to interest from other clubs but has committed to Leeds until at least the end of the 2026 season, with a one-year extension penned by the player.

He said: “I really wanted to get my contract sorted. It’s been a good start to the year, and I’m looking forward to staying longer now.

“When I left Wigan and came to Leeds, it was time for me to grow up, and I think I’ve matured quite a lot—being on my own, away from family. My girlfriend moved over with me, and Leeds feels like home now.”

“This is a period for us to build into what could be a defining time for our season. We’ve had some strong performances, and if we keep applying ourselves the right way, there’s some really good stuff that can happen with this group.

“As a back-rower, you challenge yourself to play big minutes. I want to be out there for the full game—I feel like I build into matches the longer I’m on the field.

“Over the last two years, I’ve developed the resilience to handle it, and I think I’ve progressed well at this level.”

Leeds’ sporting director, Ian Blease, admitted they are already hopeful of keeping McDonnell for longer than his new one-year extension.

He said: “We delighted to have agreed an extension with James and hopefully he will be here for even longer than this deal.

“He is someone who has worked hard to develop his game here at the Rhinos and it is particularly pleasing to give young, English talent the chance to make their mark in Super League with the Rhinos.”