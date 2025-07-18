Leeds Rhinos’ latest teenage sensation, Presley Cassell, will make his long-awaited senior debut in their Super League clash against Salford Red Devils.

The 19-year-old has been in and around the first team this season, notably being named as 18th-man for their Super League clash against Leigh Leopards, but he will now finally make his Super League bow after making the bench for tonight’s game against the Red Devils.

He is also one of three changes to the side that lost 6-0 to St Helens a week ago, with Keenan Palasia and James Bentley coming into the starting 13.

Three changes to Leeds 17

With the aforementioned changes all coming among the pack and bench, it leaves Arthur with the exact same backline from last week’s defeat.

Lachie Miller again gets the nod at full-back, with the experienced Ryan Hall and in-form Alfie Edgell named on the wings.

Harry Newman and Ash Handley both continue in their respective centres, with Brodie Croft and Jake Connor partnering in the halves.

Cooper Jenkins retains his spot in the front-row, with Palasia coming in for the injured Mikolaj Oledzki, who is set to miss at least eight weeks of action after a blow to the face. Jarrod O’Connor also continues at hooker.

The back-row has had a bit of a reshuffle this weekend, even with James McDonnell keeping his starting shirt from last weekend.

Bentley comes straight back into the starting line-up after being on the bench last weekend, while Kallum Watkins pushes out to loose forward. As a result, club co-captain Cameron Smith is placed on the bench.

Smith is also joined by Andy Ackers, Hull FC-bound Sam Lisone and debutant Cassell on the Rhinos’ bench.

Leeds Rhinos team in full

Starting 13: Lachie Miller, Ryan Hall, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Alfie Edgell, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Jarrod O’Connor, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins

Interchanges: Andy Ackers, Sam Lisone, Cameron Smith, Presley Cassell

