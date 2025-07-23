Leeds Rhinos sweating over fitness of key forward ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has revealed co-captain Cameron Smith could miss his side’s clash with Wakefield Trinity due to a back issue.

The loose forward has struggled with injuries this campaign, after picking up a serious ankle issue in their round three win over Salford Red Devils, but it now seems like he could be set for another spell away from the squad.

This also comes amid a small injury crisis within the Rhinos pack, with Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Nicholson-Watton both sidelined.

Smith in doubt for Wakefield Trinity clash

Smith was named in the wider 21-man squad to head to Belle Vue tomorrow night, but speaking ahead of the game, Arthur revealed he will make his judgment call on the 26-year-old later this afternoon.

“We’re just waiting on Cam Smith to see how he pulls through training. He’s had some back tightness for a few weeks now, he’s been managing it as best he can but it’s a bit stiff. We need to make sure he can do his job properly.

“We’ll make a call later today (Wednesday, 23rd July), we’ll see how he pulls up after training.

With Smith possibly out of the picture, it presents Arthur with a chance to blood in yet another fresh-faced youngster in the form of Ben Littlewood. Arthur handed the 20-year-old his Super League debut at the back end of last season, featuring in Leeds’ 30-4 thumping of Wigan Warriors, but he has also had some strong outings for the club’s reserves in recent weeks too.

“We’ve got Ben Littlewood on standby. We gave him a game last year and he did a good job. He’s another guy who was knocked down in pre-season with a hamstring injury, and it was a long one; but he stayed patient with it.

“You don’t like seeing players get injured to give other people a chance, but it just happens in our game, and then it’s good when you’ve got these young blokes who have been biding their time get a chance.

Should he make the match-day 17, Littlewood will become the latest young gun to feature for the Rhinos in 2025. Riley Lumb and Alfie Edgell have both tasted extended runs in the starting line-up, while promising forward Presley Cassell was handed his first-team debut in the win over Salford last weekend.

