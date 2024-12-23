Leeds Rhinos face the prospect of being without young fullback Alfie Edgell for the start of the new Super League season after he suffered a fractured jaw in pre-season training.

Edgell was due to start for the Rhinos on Boxing Day against Wakefield Trinity in their traditional festive challenge, after impressing during the early stages of pre-season.

However, Leeds will now be without the 20-year-old for an undisclosed period of time after suffering a major blow. He picked up a jaw injury in training with surgery ultimately needed to fix the fracture.

With first-choice fullback Lachie Miller already getting injured earlier in pre-season, it leaves Brad Arthur facing a reshuffle of his backline for Boxing Day and potentially beyond.