Leeds Rhinos suffer crucial Jack Bird injury blow as timeframe issued

Leeds Rhinos will be without centre Jack Bird for their Super League clash with Wigan Warriors, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

The 30-year-old back has quickly become a key man for Leeds since arriving from West Tigers earlier this season, scoring three tries in his six appearances.

However, he now looks set to miss their trip to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night after undergoing a minor knee operation.

Jack Bird set for injury absence

Bird’s absence will be the first time Leeds have made a change to their match-day 17 in five games, but Arthur has dispelled any long-term concerns surrounding his fitness, with him only expected to miss their next two fixtures.

“Jack’s knee has been a bit grumbly,” said the Rhinos boss.

“We just got him a quick clean-out while we’ve got these two weeks (off with Challenge Cup breaks) over a month period, so he’ll miss two games instead of four.”

Harry Newman set for return

Bird is undoubtedly a big blow for the Rhinos given his form in recent weeks, but they have a more than able replacement in England international Harry Newman, who has returned to the club following a loan spell at Hull FC.

The centre, who will leave Headingley on a permanent basis at the end of the season to join NRL expansion side Perth Bears, has found minutes hard to come by since Bird’s arrival, but Arthur feels this is a big chance for him to win back a spot.

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“Harry will come back into the team and get his opportunity,” said the Leeds boss. “He doesn’t need to do anything different to what his strengths are, he just needs to be busy and bring a heap of energy and urgency around his defence.

“He’s had the benefit of playing for Hull FC, so that’s kept him match fit.

“It’s hard when you go into a new team and new systems – he’s done that quite well – but it’s the consistency of playing week in week out and getting your body knocked around a bit.

“Having a rest here and there is good, but missing two, three or four weeks in a row means your body loses that hardened edge.”