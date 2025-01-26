Leeds Rhinos suffer brutal injury blow as new recruit forced off in Wigan Warriors friendly

Leeds Rhinos appear to have been dealt a major pre-season injury blow, with new recruit Maika Sivo forced off during the first half of their friendly against Wigan Warriors.

Fiji international Sivo – who has penned a three-year deal with the Rhinos – had looked impressive in the opening half-an-hour of Sunday’s game against Wigan at Headingley, which is doubling up as Ash Handley’s testimonial.

But just after the half-hour mark the winger shot out of the line and attempted to put a hit in on Bevan French, who still managed to get a kick over the top away for Zach Eckersley to touch the ball down following some nice work from Adam Keighran and Liam Farrell.

Sivo was left in a heap on the floor falling that clash, clutching at his knee, and required treatment as Keighran attempted to convert.

The 32-year-old eventually got to his feet, but had to be helped from the Headingley field by two of Leeds’ medical team, and refused the aid of a stretcher.

Heading straight down the tunnel, he will play no further part in Sunday’s clash, with his knee issue looking a severe one.

The score at Headingley at half-time sees Leeds in front 12-4.

More to follow…