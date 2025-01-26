Leeds Rhinos suffer brutal injury blow as new recruit forced off in Wigan Warriors friendly

Ben Olawumi
Maika Sivo

Maika Sivo in action for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos appear to have been dealt a major pre-season injury blow, with new recruit Maika Sivo forced off during the first half of their friendly against Wigan Warriors.

Fiji international Sivo – who has penned a three-year deal with the Rhinos – had looked impressive in the opening half-an-hour of Sunday’s game against Wigan at Headingley, which is doubling up as Ash Handley’s testimonial.

But just after the half-hour mark the winger shot out of the line and attempted to put a hit in on Bevan French, who still managed to get a kick over the top away for Zach Eckersley to touch the ball down following some nice work from Adam Keighran and Liam Farrell.

Sivo was left in a heap on the floor falling that clash, clutching at his knee, and required treatment as Keighran attempted to convert.

The 32-year-old eventually got to his feet, but had to be helped from the Headingley field by two of Leeds’ medical team, and refused the aid of a stretcher.

Heading straight down the tunnel, he will play no further part in Sunday’s clash, with his knee issue looking a severe one.

The score at Headingley at half-time sees Leeds in front 12-4.

More to follow…

