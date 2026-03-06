Leeds Rhinos suffer Brodie Croft injury blow as update issued on Mikolaj Oledzki

Leeds Rhinos will be without Brodie Croft for this weekend’s clash with Castleford Tigers, with the half-back suffering a hamstring injury in their win against Hull KR in Las Vegas.

The Australian-native has begun the 2026 season in fine form, scoring four tries in the first four games of the new campaign, but will now spend a week on the sidelines.

Leeds Rhinos suffer Brodie Croft blow as Brad Arthur confirms replacement

Croft did play the full 80 minutes in Leeds’ rampant 58-6 over the reigning champions at Allegiant Stadium last weekend, but Arthur confirmed he did actually suffer the injury mid-game.

“We weren’t aware of it until we got back, and he wasn’t aware of it in the game, but Crofty’s got a slight hamstring strain, so he’ll miss a couple of games,” said Arthur.

“It’s nothing major. We’re trying to work out when he did it on the field; he couldn’t feel it.

While he is fully out of contention against the Fords this weekend, the head coach also put a question mark over his involvement in Leeds’ Challenge Cup tie against fellow West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“It’s a week at a time, but I would say he would be (out against Wakefield). It’s only another five days (after Castleford).

“We give the players every opportunity, and we want them to rehab themselves hard and smart and do everything they can to make themselves available. That’s why we try to take it a week at a time, so they’re pushing to be available all the time.”

Croft’s injury does open up a spot in the halves, but Arthur was quick to confirm young gun George Brown will get another chance in the starting group, with the 19-year-old set to make just his second Super League appearance as a result.

“George Brown will come into the team now and get another opportunity,” he said.

“The good thing about it for George is that I sourced out a couple of the leaders and spoke to Jake (Connor) and they wanted him in the team. We had a couple of options, but they wanted to back the kid. That’s a really good sign.

“I felt in his first game, he needed to show a bit more authority in his first 40 minutes, but after a half-time chat, he really started to demand and command a bit more football in the second-half. Hopefully, he can build from that last 40 minutes.

“We’ve just got to let him go. He deserves to be there and play his game, we don’t need to babysit him. Everyone around him needs to do their job, and if they do that it makes his job easier.”

Mikolaj Oledzki back in contention

Elsewhere, Leeds could be set to welcome England international Mikolaj Oledzki back into the fold, with the prop forward making the 21-man squad to face the Fords this weekend.

Oledzki has made just one appearance this season, but was pictured with the squad in Las Vegas.

“Mik’s got a chance,” Arthur said. “He was keen and tried to push himself to be back last week, so he’s close. We’ll see how he gets through training today, we don’t need to rush guys through.

“There’s not a lot he can do to make it worse at the moment, but we certainly don’t need to put him out there and risk him being pushed back any more weeks. Our forward pack is strong, and Mik will only add to that, and if he’s right to go, then we’ll let him play; but if he can’t handle the collision, then we won’t do it.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

Mark Percival’s future resolved after St Helens contract decision

Connor Wrench secures Super League return after retirement U-turn

Hull KR lose another fullback in latest injury blow

Super League and NRL deal is closer than ever as game-changing move looms