Leeds Rhinos starting 13 confirmed for Wakefield Trinity friendly including FOUR new signings

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed his starting line-up for their pre-season friendly against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, which includes four of the club’s new signings.

The Rhinos take on newly-promoted Super League side Wakefield in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day at AMT Headingley, 11:30am kick-off.

Arthur has already named his starting line-up – with new arrivals Maika Sivo and Ryan Hall set to start on the wings, with Jake Connor in the centres. Samoa international Keenan Palasia will start in the front-row alongside Mikolaj Oledzki – with fellow new recruit Cooper Jenkins featuring from the bench.

Harry Newman is among the replacements after only recently returning to pre-season training following international duty with England, whilst homegrown pair Ash Handley and Cam Smith will co-captain the Rhinos for the first time.

Young gun Alfie Edgell will start the game at fullback for Arthur’s side, with Handley slotting into the centres alongside Connor.

Australian duo Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley will start in the halves. Former England international Andy Ackers will start at hooker, with Jarrod O’Connor featuring from the bench.

Meanwhile, Ireland internationals James Bentley and James McDonnell will pair up together in the back-row – with Smith in his usual role of loose forward.

Leeds Rhinos squad to face Wakefield Trinity: 1 Alfie Edgell; 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Jake Connor, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall; 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Matt Frawley; 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Keenan Palasia, 11 James Bentley, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Cam Smith.

Subs: 14 Jarrod O’Connor, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Jack Smith, 17 Cooper Jenkins, 18 Jack Sinfield, 19 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 20 Riley Lumb, 21 Harry Newman, 22 Toby Warren, 23 Presley Cassell, 24 Jacob Stead, 25 Tom Holroyd.

