Leeds Rhinos duo Presley Cassell and Jack Bird will play for the reserve side on Friday evening – with Cassell dropping out of the team to face Hull KR in favour of Tom Holroyd.

Cassell is the sole change to the 17 that hammered Warrington Wolves last week, as the Rhinos look to solidify their position at the Super League summit with victory over reigning champions Hull KR.

Holroyd will end his lengthy absence from the Leeds side by taking to the field against the Robins in front of a bumper crowd at AMT Headingley – with Cassell the unfortunate player to drop out.

Cassell has ‘done nothing wrong’

Arthur insisted the decision to take Cassell out of the team was not due to performance, but more an opportunity for the young forward to get more minutes in the reserves, who will play as part of a curtain-raiser before the main event on Friday night.

In revealing his team for the game, Arthur said: “It’s the same as last week except Tom Holroyd comes in and Pres will go and play 80 minutes for the reserves. They play before us.

“Pres has done a really good job and he’s done nothing wrong to not be in the team, but he got 30 minutes last week and it’s just a good opportunity to get a couple of weeks of experience back in reserves.”

Jack Bird to make reserve appearance

Headline NRL signing Jack Bird is another who will play second grade rugby league this weekend – after he was once again overlooked in favour of Harry Newman.

Newman has been in fine form for the Rhinos since returning from his loan spell at Hull FC, and Bird has been unable to get back into the Leeds team after a minor injury.

And Arthur insisted that nobody at the club is ‘too big’ to play reserves, and that the game provides an opportunity for Bird to stake his claim to feature at Magic Weekend next week against Bradford Bulls.

“Jack will play reserve grade as well this week,” Arthur said.

“These guys need to get some match fitness, Jack’s fully fit in terms of his body but he needs some match fitness. It’s tough for him to come over to Super League and play reserve grade but nobody in our club is above that. The rules are the same for everyone.

“Harry had to go through that process, he was lucky to get an opportunity at another club and he had to bide his time. Now he’s making it hard for Birdy to take it off him. He’s doing a really good job.”

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