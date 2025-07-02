Kallum Watkins has insisted any notion of an England recall is in the back of his mind for now: before backing his Leeds Rhinos team-mate Jake Connor to go on and win this year’s Man of Steel.

Watkins is producing some of the best rugby of his career since returning to the Rhinos earlier this season. He has played in a plethora of positions and has continuously excelled, including on Friday when he was sensational in the win against Leigh Leopards.

That has left some speculating about whether the 34-year-old is playing well enough to force his way into Shaun Wane’s thoughts for the Ashes.

He was left out of the 32-man performance squad named earlier this week but Watkins insisted his only priority right now is delivering silverware at Leeds.

“That’s in October,” he said. “I’m playing everywhere at the minute so I don’t know what kind of position I’d be able to cement but I’m just trying to focus on playing and getting a good run of games.

“Playing for Leeds is an honour and it’s a privilege and it comes with expectation so you’ve got to perform at your best. You’re expected to win.

“I want to help the team as much as possible and hopefully we can kick on from there. Whatever happens, happens. I’m not focussing on that (England), I’m focussing on Leeds.”

Watkins admits that now he is away from any off-field drama that he encountered at Salford, it has helped him produce some of his career-best form.

He said: “Once you step on the field you can always focus and be present in that moment. The other things that haven’t helped on the outside of that have impacted us through the week and our preparations (at Salford).

“But once I came here, I knew how hard these guys worked and how hard the coaches work and the commitment to developing young players come through as well. It was the same at Salford but other things made that a distraction. So it’s helped me massively just to focus on rugby.”

Watkins has formed an effective pairing with Connor on Leeds’ left-edge, which was typified on Friday with their respective brilliant displays.

And the Rhinos veteran was quick to shower praise upon Connor, insisting he can last the distance at the top of the Man of Steel leaderboard.

“He’s great to play with,” Watkins said of Connor. “He’s a competitor and that’s what you get out of playing with him.

“The game slows down when he’s got the ball in his hands, and he makes things happen. Knowing i was going to play in the back row last week, we got our combination working pretty easily so long may that continue.

“He’s been outstanding this year. If he keeps going in this form, the Man of Steel will be up for grabs definitely. He’s been that good.”