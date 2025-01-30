Leeds Rhinos starlet makes game time admission as positional switch mooted for 2025

Leeds Rhinos ace Jack Sinfield has opened up on a potential switch to hooker for 2025, after an impressive performance there in his side’s pre-season clash with Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old, who already has 15 first team appearances for the Rhinos to his name, was drafted into the number nine slot in the second-half of their 22-4 win over the defending champions and nabbed an assist in the process.

His performance also caught the eye of many, and could be a possible option moving forward.

‘The more moments I get there, the better I’ll feel’

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Sinfield gave an honest reflection of his performance, but feels he will get better with more minutes under his belt at nine.

“It was pretty tough, a bit different, but I’ve done a bit of practice in training (at hooker) and felt pretty good,” said Sinfield. “The more moments I get there, the better I’ll feel, but I thought it was an alright start.”

He added: “My priority is to play half-back, but wherever I get into the team is always going to be a positive for me. The more experience and game time I can get, it’ll put me in a better place.”

Whilst he is usually a half-back, Sinfield could be a valuable option coming off the bench at hooker in the early parts of the season, with Leeds a touch short in that department right now.

Corey Johnson left the club at the end of the 2024 campaign to join Sheffield Eagles, and regular bench option Jarrod O’Connor picked up a knee injury in pre-season.

James Bentley, usually a back-rower, is also an option to cover nine should they need it, however, Sinfield’s strong showing should leave head coach Brad Arthur beaming.

‘I feel I’m getting closer’

Sinfield is a number of talented youngsters at Headingley pushing for a shot in the senior side, alongside the likes of Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack and Thomas Nicholson-Watton, however, he is yet to fully become an out-and-out member of the first team.

But, he feels after enduring a ‘really tough’ pre-season he is closer to getting a proper shot.

“I’ve enjoyed it (pre-season). It’s been really tough but it’s been really enjoyable.”

“The main thing for me is to just keep developing and keep trying to find my way into the team. I feel I’m getting closer and hopefully that’ll come soon.”

He faces stern competition for his shot though, with Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley ahead of him in the pecking order.

