Leeds Rhinos starlet makes brutally honest admission following breakthrough campaign

Leeds Rhinos young gun Alfie Edgell believes he still has ‘so much to improve on’ in 2025, despite establishing himself as a mainstay in the first team last season.

Edgell stepped in as injury cover for Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley during the 2024 season, and made 15 appearances in the Blue and Amber in his breakthrough campaign. He also notched a tidy haul of six tries during that time, including a hat-trick against Hull FC at Headingley.

“I just want to improve”

But, despite becoming a regular in the Leeds starting 13 last season, Edgell is taking nothing for granted heading into 2025, and speaking to Love Rugby League, the 20-year-old admitted he still wants to improve his game ready for the new season.

“(2024) was good for me, personally, but there’s so much I can improve on. I played on the wing mostly, and that was the first time I’ve ever played there; if you’d asked me 12 months ago I would have never expected to play so much on the wing!

He added: “I just want to improve in whatever position I play, be it centre, wing or fullback, but I’ve definitely got a lot to work on. I feel I’ve been working on that in pre-season, the bit I did get in, and I can even work on my game whilst I’m injured and hopefully I’ll bring these to the table when I get the chance.”

As Edgell admitted himself, playing on the wing might have been a bit of a surprise after coming through the ranks as an out-and-out fullback, but he feels that experience has made him a better player.

“I’ve always believed that really,” he said. “It’s definitely put me in good stead and it’s helped me out even at fullback as I know what the wingers want from me and what I want from them. Overall, it’s made me a better player.”

When he did get his chance in his preferred position at fullback in the latter stages of the season, he excelled; particularly in the round 27 clash against Hull KR.

Against the Robins, Edgell nabbed himself a try and was arguably Leeds’ best performer on the day as they fell to a 26-16 defeat, but looking back on that game he again said he can improve from it.

“I think some aspects of it (the Hull KR game) definitely (build a platform moving forwards), but others I just want to improve on from that game and my overall fullback performance; because I didn’t play there much last season. It’s been good to get reps there this pre-season.”

Learning from those around him

Luckily for Edgell, though, he is blessed with some of the most experienced outside backs in Super League this season. Experienced wing duo Maika Sivo and Ryan Hall have joined the Brad Arthur project for 2025, as has versatile ball-player Jake Connor, and he feels he can learn from all of these new additions will help him learn; even by just watching!

“Most of those players have done things I dream of achieving in my career,” Edgell told LRL. “So, the more time I spend around them the better it’ll be for me and other young backs.

“Even if they don’t actually say anything, you can just learn from watching and being around them!”

He also opened up on the help Lachie Miller has given him during the early stages of pre-season.

“When I was actually fit this pre-season, Lachie (Miller) was out and watching me and tipping me up, but he helped me out loads during that first part of pre-season.”

Injury update

Whilst Edgell is hoping for an even bigger campaign in 2025, he has already had to overcome an injury set-back. The young back fractured his jaw during pre-season training, and had to miss his side’s Boxing Day clash with Wakefield Trinity as a result.

But, he revealed he is already on the road to recovery after a successful operation.

“I had my surgery two and a bit weeks ago, but I’m still on a liquid diet! But it’s going as planned so far.”

He also detailed he hasn’t been given an official return date yet, but is under a ‘guide’ to bring him back into contact training.

“No specific date as of yet. I’ve got a bit of a guide when to return to contact but it’s more just how I feel with it.”

No matter when he returns though, there remains plenty of excitement around the Kippax-native who could be set for another huge step forward this season.

