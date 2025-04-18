Leeds Rhinos star to make NRL move after rejecting new deal

Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon is on the brink of a move to the NRL in 2026: having reportedly agreed a deal with New Zealand Warriors.

Gannon has impressed throughout the early stages of 2025 for the Rhinos having made his return from a lengthy lay-off due to concussion issues.

Leeds were keen to retain Gannon for 2026 and beyond – but it now looks as though, per fresh reports in Australia, he will be walking away from Super League.

The 21-year-old has allegedly agreed to a long-term deal with the Warriors – with him even being reported as the player who will be the replacement for Dylan Walker.

A number of Super League clubs were also weighing up moves for Gannon, as well as Leeds. But it now appears his future is in New Zealand and in the NRL, with Gannon becoming the latest English star to test himself Down Under.

The news will serve as a major blow for Leeds. Gannon has become an integral part of their plans under Brad Arthur in 2025, with the forward a regular presence in the Rhinos side.

But they will now have to prepare for life without him in 2026 as he gears up for a new chapter in his career.

Gannon made his debut for Leeds in 2021, and quickly emerged a reputation as one of Super League’s best young forwards.

Concussion issues sidelined him for 2024, and left his future in the game uncertain.

But the forward came back immensely from those setbacks and has shown his best form so far in 2025. However, it now looks as though this will be his final season as a Leeds player – with a switch to the NRL beckoning.

