Leeds Rhinos star offered long-term NRL deal as suitors revealed

Leeds Rhinos forward Morgan Gannon is the subject of interest from the NRL, with New Zealand Warriors offering him a three-year deal to join the club next season.

Gannon has made a successful return to the fray at the Rhinos after missing the whole of last season with issues surrounding concussion.

He burst onto the scene earlier in his career and looked certain for a bright future at the very top of the sport, something his recent performances at the start of 2025 have indicated once again under Brad Arthur.

But Leeds now face a fight to keep him. According to Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Gannon has been offered a three-year deal by the Warriors for 2026 and beyond.

There is a Leeds link at the Warriors, with their current assistant coach, Richard Agar, previously coaching Gannon at AMT Headingley.

Leeds are keen to keep the forward and have opened talks with him, but they have a battle on their hands from the NRL.

Gannon could become the latest in a long line of English forwards to make the switch Down Under and thrive. England internationals including John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead and Kai Pearce-Paul have done so in recent years.

St Helens forward Morgan Knowles will also make the move next year having agreed to join the Dolphins. And it now seems that Gannon is on the hit-list of an NRL side as his performances continue to attract admirers.

Gannon is expected to feature for Leeds at Warrington on Friday night. Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur is likely to be asked about Gannon’s future during his pre-match press conference later this week, too.

