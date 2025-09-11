Leeds Rhinos star makes shock retirement decision despite planned transfer

Leeds Rhinos half-back Matt Frawley has announced his decision to retire from rugby league in an emotional post on social media.

The Australian-native enjoyed a strong career both in Super League and in the NRL, making a total of 115 first-grade appearances on both hemispheres.

His retirement comes after suffering a season-ending injury while out on loan with the Huddersfield Giants.

News of his retirement will come as a shock, though, with rumours circulating that he was set to take up an opportunity in the French Elite One.

‘Thank you to everyone who has played a part’

Taking to social media earlier this morning (Thursday, 11th September), Frawley wrote: “There have been plenty of ups and downs along the way, but I’m grateful for it all,” he shared.

“Thank you to everyone who has played a part and supported me throughout my career – especially my team-mates, coaches, support staff and fans at Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

“I’ve been lucky enough to make lifelong friends and live out experiences I dreamed of as a kid.

He added: “I’m excited to stay connected to the game and to see what’s next.”

Frawley made his senior bow with the Canterbury Bulldogs’ reserve side in 2015, before going onto make his full NRL debut for the club two years later. Across his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Frawley notched 31 NRL appearances, but moved north to Huddersfield Giants in 2019.

His first spell in Super League lasted just one year, in which he made 22 appearances, before heading back down under to join hometown club Canberra Raiders. He spent four years in the capital, where he made 22 NRL appearances, and then left to return to England with Leeds Rhinos.

In his debut season with Leeds, Frawley made 26 appearances in all competitions, but found minutes hard to come by in 2025. After just six senior games for Leeds this season, alongside some reserve fixtures too, he returned to Huddersfield on loan, adding a further eight appearances to his tally.

It was with the Giants where he played his last game of professional rugby league, too, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

